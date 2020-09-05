Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes that India captain Virat Kohli is the best player in the world by a mile.
Akhtar’s comments came as he was lashing out at everyone who criticised him for praising Indian players like Kohli.
The 45-year-old said he doesn’t “know why people are angry” and told them to “go look at the stats first before criticising me”.
“Why should I not praise Indian players and Virat Kohli? Is there any player in Pakistan, or all over the world, which comes close to Kohli? I don’t know why people are angry, they should go look at the stats first before criticising me,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan. “There was a time when Indians wanted to be like Pakistan players but now it’s the other way around.”
