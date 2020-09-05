Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes that India captain Virat Kohli is the best player in the world by a mile.

Akhtar’s comments came as he was lashing out at everyone who criticised him for praising Indian players like Kohli.

The 45-year-old said he doesn’t “know why people are angry” and told them to “go look at the stats first before criticising me”.

“Why should I not praise Indian players and Virat Kohli? Is there any player in Pakistan, or all over the world, which comes close to Kohli? I don’t know why people are angry, they should go look at the stats first before criticising me,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan. “There was a time when Indians wanted to be like Pakistan players but now it’s the other way around.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.43 % ) Babar Azam 3707 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

