Shoaib Akhtar believes Virat Kohli is the best player in the world by a mile India Pakistan cricket

Shoaib Akhtar: “Is there any player in Pakistan, or all over the world, which comes close to Kohli?”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes that India captain Virat Kohli is the best player in the world by a mile.

Akhtar’s comments came as he was lashing out at everyone who criticised him for praising Indian players like Kohli.

The 45-year-old said he doesn’t “know why people are angry” and told them to “go look at the stats first before criticising me”.

“Why should I not praise Indian players and Virat Kohli? Is there any player in Pakistan, or all over the world, which comes close to Kohli? I don’t know why people are angry, they should go look at the stats first before criticising me,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan. “There was a time when Indians wanted to be like Pakistan players but now it’s the other way around.”

