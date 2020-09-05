Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the rest of the national selectors should be extremely tough on veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.
Akhtar’s comments come after the recently-concluded tour of England, where Hafeez and Malik featured in the three-match T20 series.
Hafeez was in superb form as he was the highest run-scorer in the series with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.
As for Malik, he only batted once in the three games he played and scored 14 runs.
With Hafeez and Malik being the most experienced players in Pakistan’s T20 squad, he feels that the selectors should adopt a tough stance, whereby if the duo don’t perform, then “we will hold you responsible for [the] last 18 years”.
“We have invested 18 years on the likes of Hafeez and Malik and utmost pressure should be put on them ahead of the T20 World Cup. We should tell these guys that if you don’t perform, we will hold you responsible for [the] last 18 years,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: “We have failed to make him a star” – Shoaib Akhtar on which Pakistan player?