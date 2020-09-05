Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the rest of the national selectors should be extremely tough on veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

Akhtar’s comments come after the recently-concluded tour of England, where Hafeez and Malik featured in the three-match T20 series.

Hafeez was in superb form as he was the highest run-scorer in the series with 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

As for Malik, he only batted once in the three games he played and scored 14 runs.

With Hafeez and Malik being the most experienced players in Pakistan’s T20 squad, he feels that the selectors should adopt a tough stance, whereby if the duo don’t perform, then “we will hold you responsible for [the] last 18 years”.

“We have invested 18 years on the likes of Hafeez and Malik and utmost pressure should be put on them ahead of the T20 World Cup. We should tell these guys that if you don’t perform, we will hold you responsible for [the] last 18 years,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

