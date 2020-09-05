Wasim Akram reveals who is Pakistan’s X-factor in T20 cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has called rising star Haider Ali Pakistan’s “X-factor” in T20 Internationals.

This comes after Haider starred in his T20 International debut in the third match against England as he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Akram was so impressed with Haider’s performance that he has already predicted the 19-year-old “has a bright future” ahead of him.

“Where was he? That’s what the whole country has been saying during the first two games,” Akram said on Sky Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Finally he has got the chance and he showed his talent against one of the best sides in world cricket. The shots he played weren’t slogs. Pakistan were missing that X-factor and now, with him in the playing XI at No 3, that X-factor is back.

“It is an exciting time for Pakistan to have this young talent. He has a bright future and Pakistan and world cricket should be very excited.

“T20 cricket is about no fear – if you hit a six, you go after a six again. This 1990s cricket of hitting a boundary and then taking a single is no longer required. That’s what Haider brings – positivity, something new. It was so much fun to see him play those shots.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan reveals how Haider Ali is similar to Babar Azam

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...