Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes that Haider Ali is a better player than captain Babar Azam in limited overs cricket.
Akhtar’s bold claim comes after Haider starred in his T20 International debut in the third match against England as he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.
Akhtar said that Haider, who is just 19, is “a future star” and exactly the kind of player Pakistan has been looking for.
“Haider Ali is at par or even better than Babar Azam in white-ball cricket because he has the talent,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Today you backed the right talent and he [Haider] proved you right.
“Very well done Haider Ali, you have done a marvellous job. You are a future star and these are exactly the kind of players we need to build.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector?