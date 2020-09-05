Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes that Haider Ali is a better player than captain Babar Azam in limited overs cricket.

Akhtar’s bold claim comes after Haider starred in his T20 International debut in the third match against England as he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Akhtar said that Haider, who is just 19, is “a future star” and exactly the kind of player Pakistan has been looking for.

“Haider Ali is at par or even better than Babar Azam in white-ball cricket because he has the talent,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Today you backed the right talent and he [Haider] proved you right.

“Very well done Haider Ali, you have done a marvellous job. You are a future star and these are exactly the kind of players we need to build.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.43 % ) Babar Azam 3707 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

