Shoaib Akhtar: “Babar Azam’s strike-rate is an issue which he needs to resolve. When he comes in to bat we need his strike-rate to be above 150”
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that limited overs captain Babar Azam must improve his strike-rate in T20 Internationals.
In the three-match T20 series against England, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.
However, Akhtar noted that the 25-year-old needs to be aiming for a strike-rate over 150 going forward.
“Babar Azam’s strike-rate is an issue which he needs to resolve,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “When he comes in to bat we need his strike-rate to be above 150.”
