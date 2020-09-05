Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar reveals what Babar Azam must improve on in T20 cricket

Posted on by
Shoaib Akhtar reveals what Babar Azam should improve on in T20 Internationals Pakistan cricket

Shoaib Akhtar: “Babar Azam’s strike-rate is an issue which he needs to resolve. When he comes in to bat we need his strike-rate to be above 150”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that limited overs captain Babar Azam must improve his strike-rate in T20 Internationals.

In the three-match T20 series against England, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.

However, Akhtar noted that the 25-year-old needs to be aiming for a strike-rate over 150 going forward.

“Babar Azam’s strike-rate is an issue which he needs to resolve,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “When he comes in to bat we need his strike-rate to be above 150.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar makes insanely bold claim about Haider Ali and Babar Azam

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply