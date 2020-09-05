Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that limited overs captain Babar Azam must improve his strike-rate in T20 Internationals.

In the three-match T20 series against England, Azam accumulated 77 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 38.50 and a strike-rate of 124.19.

However, Akhtar noted that the 25-year-old needs to be aiming for a strike-rate over 150 going forward.

“Babar Azam’s strike-rate is an issue which he needs to resolve,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “When he comes in to bat we need his strike-rate to be above 150.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar makes insanely bold claim about Haider Ali and Babar Azam

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.43 % ) Babar Azam 3707 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 648 ( 12.43 % ) Babar Azam 3707 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 173 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 414 ( 7.94 % ) Kane Williamson 107 ( 2.05 % ) Rashid Khan 18 ( 0.35 % ) Pat Cummins 9 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 52 ( 1 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 22 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 19 ( 0.36 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 44 ( 0.84 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...