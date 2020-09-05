Shoaib Akhtar doesn’t want which Pakistan player in the T20 team?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that batsman Iftikhar Ahmed shouldn’t be in the T20 team.

Instead of Iftikhar, Akhtar feels it would be better if Pakistan “play a proper batsman who can accelerate”.

This comes after Iftikhar batted just once in the two matches he played in the three-match T20 series against England.

While he struck eight not out in the one innings he batted, it came at a strike-rate of 88.88.

“Instead of Iftikhar you should play a proper batsman who can accelerate,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam “looks like a lost cow” – Which Pakistan player said this?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...