Shoaib Akhtar doesn't want which Pakistan player in the T20 team?

Shoaib Akhtar doesn't want Iftikhar Ahmed in the T20 team Pakistan cricket

Shoaib Akhtar: “Instead of Iftikhar you should play a proper batsman who can accelerate”

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that batsman Iftikhar Ahmed shouldn’t be in the T20 team.

Instead of Iftikhar, Akhtar feels it would be better if Pakistan “play a proper batsman who can accelerate”.

This comes after Iftikhar batted just once in the two matches he played in the three-match T20 series against England.

While he struck eight not out in the one innings he batted, it came at a strike-rate of 88.88.

“Instead of Iftikhar you should play a proper batsman who can accelerate,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

