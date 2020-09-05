Hashim Amla said which Pakistan player ‘is the one’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram revealed that legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla was so impressed with Haider Ali when he saw him in action for the first time.
Amla was the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Haider was one of the standout stars of the tournament as he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.
“When Hashim Amla saw Haider Ali playing for the first time he said ‘he is the one’ after he saw Haider smack a six as soon as he went out to bat. He also said that Peshawar Zalmi should play Haider at his own position and not down the order,” Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Whereas seniors, due to experience, can adjust themselves as Haider is the future of Pakistan.”
Haider recently made his T20 International debut in the third match against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes.
His efforts helped Pakistan win the match by five runs.
