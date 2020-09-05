Hashim Amla said which Pakistan player ‘is the one’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram revealed that legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla was so impressed with Haider Ali when he saw him in action for the first time.

Amla was the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haider was one of the standout stars of the tournament as he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

“When Hashim Amla saw Haider Ali playing for the first time he said ‘he is the one’ after he saw Haider smack a six as soon as he went out to bat. He also said that Peshawar Zalmi should play Haider at his own position and not down the order,” Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Whereas seniors, due to experience, can adjust themselves as Haider is the future of Pakistan.”

Haider recently made his T20 International debut in the third match against England, where he smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes.

His efforts helped Pakistan win the match by five runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan player deserved to be captain more than Azhar Ali and Babar Azam

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 150 ( 7.56 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 21 ( 1.06 % ) Shane Warne 26 ( 1.31 % ) Brian Lara 162 ( 8.16 % ) Ricky Ponting 68 ( 3.43 % ) Viv Richards 160 ( 8.06 % ) Jacques Kallis 59 ( 2.97 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 100 ( 5.04 % ) Wasim Akram 1161 ( 58.49 % ) Glenn McGrath 18 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 60 ( 3.02 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 150 ( 7.56 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 21 ( 1.06 % ) Shane Warne 26 ( 1.31 % ) Brian Lara 162 ( 8.16 % ) Ricky Ponting 68 ( 3.43 % ) Viv Richards 160 ( 8.06 % ) Jacques Kallis 59 ( 2.97 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 100 ( 5.04 % ) Wasim Akram 1161 ( 58.49 % ) Glenn McGrath 18 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 60 ( 3.02 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...