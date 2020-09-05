Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar fears for the future of Pakistan cricket, saying it could “end up worse than our hockey”.

Akhtar pointed out that in order to stop this from happening, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) need to stop hiring “average people” and instead bring in those who have the guts to make tough decisions.

In addition to the PCB, Akhtar also took aim at the national team’s mindset, saying that it is not good enough.

“Who is the spearhead of the Pakistan team? No one. In batting? None. OK, we have Babar Azam, but who can you say will really go after them? No one. This used to happen in the 90s where you could say 7 batsmen and 5 bowlers were match winners,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

“To bring that era, you need the right people and you need to have guts. The board needs to realize that if you bring average people then you will get average decisions.

“I’m living a very comfortable life and I don’t need anything, I don’t need a job. But somehow, looking at the way we are going and our mentality and mindset, I think our cricket will end up worse than our hockey. This is what happens when you bring average people.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 852 ( 17.59 % ) Waqar Younis 116 ( 2.39 % ) Javed Miandad 211 ( 4.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 1233 ( 25.45 % ) Imran Khan 1277 ( 26.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 58 ( 1.2 % ) Younis Khan 245 ( 5.06 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 350 ( 7.22 % ) Saeed Anwar 384 ( 7.93 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 22 ( 0.45 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 97 ( 2 % ) Back

