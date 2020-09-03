Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir believes that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah is “immature” and can’t win Test matches for Pakistan right now.

While Tanvir rates the 17-year-old “very highly”, he still feels Naseem has to develop and get better before he can start winning games for Pakistan.

Furthermore, Tanvir pointed out that Naseem needs to “work on his game in white-ball cricket”.

Naseem has represented Pakistan in seven Tests thus far, taking 16 wickets at an average of 34.81, but he has yet to make his debut in limited overs cricket.

In the recent Test series against England, the teenager took three wickets in three Tests at an average of 69.33.

“I rate Naseem very highly in red-ball cricket,” Tanvir told Cricket Pakistan. “However, he still needs to work on his game in white-ball cricket. At a very young age, he knows the art of bowling and has the ability to swing the ball both ways. But still he is immature and you can’t expect him to win Test matches for Pakistan right now.”

