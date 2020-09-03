Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan seamer Sohail Tanvir has heaped praise on pace bowler Naseem Shah, saying the teenager “has all the elements required in a good fast bowler”.
Tanvir’s comments come after Pakistan’s tour of England.
Naseem only featured in the three-Test series, where he took three wickets in three Tests at an average of 69.33.
While he wasn’t at his best during the England series, the 17-year-old has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 34.81 in the seven Tests he has played thus far.
“International cricket is a different ball game. However, Naseem has all the elements required in a good fast bowler. I hope he serves Pakistan for a long time,” Tanvir told Cricket Pakistan.
