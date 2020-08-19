Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has been extremely impressed with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying “we’re really happy with the way he’s performing”.

Misbah’s praise comes after Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his knock of 72 in the second Test against England in Southampton, which ended as a draw since it was marred by rain and bad light.

Rizwan’s 72 came off 139 balls and included seven boundaries.

“Rizwan fought really hard so that we, at least, had a decent score to put a little bit of pressure on England. He showed glimpses in the first Test, when his wicketkeeping was also wonderful, and against Australia in Brisbane last November,” Misbah wrote in his column for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“Rizwan has great game awareness and we’re really happy with the way he’s performing. It’s important that players, especially the new ones, show they can perform under pressure and his innings in Southampton will give him a lot of confidence.”

The third Test between England and Pakistan gets underway on Friday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He backstabbed Javed Miandad and corrupted the Pakistan team – Saleem Malik on which player?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 211 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 995 ( 63.78 % ) Steve Smith 64 ( 4.1 % ) Ben Stokes 214 ( 13.72 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.22 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.45 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.32 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.77 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.51 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 16 ( 1.03 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 211 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 995 ( 63.78 % ) Steve Smith 64 ( 4.1 % ) Ben Stokes 214 ( 13.72 % ) Kane Williamson 19 ( 1.22 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.45 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.32 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.77 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.51 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.58 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 16 ( 1.03 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...