Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan batsman Saleem Malik has shockingly claimed that Rashid Latif backstabbed Javed Miandad and was the “real person who corrupted the Pakistan team”.

Malik noted that Latif has made “false accusations” against many people and despises the fact that the former wicketkeeper-batsman has managed to find so many jobs.

He also alleged that Latif “still threatens” to kill journalists if they say anything negative about him.

“The only two people who are saying [that enough has happened with Malik] and they are Saqlain and Inzi. When you speak of Rashid Latif, then Ata ur Rehman has already told the world about him,” Malik was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“About Rashid Latif, we know what Ata ur Rehman has said. Latif got Ata to do an affidavit and then made a cassette and presented it to the judge. He was supposedly a good friend of Ata, got him to write stuff about Wasim and then presented [the] cassette to the judge about him.

“Rashid used to say that Altaf Hussain (MQM) is like my father – why doesn’t he say that now?

“Javed Miandad brought Latif into cricket but he has backstabbed him the most.

“What’s Latif done for cricket? He’s found so many jobs after making false accusations against people – surely there are ten thousand other players who have played more cricket than him. He has been able to find jobs after accusing people. He’s had a job in PTV for [the] last 10 years.

“The real person who corrupted the Pakistan team was this guy [Latif]. He made sacrificial goats out of the whole team so he could become captain.

“He still threatens so many journalists that your body will be found in a sack so they are afraid of saying anything against him.

“So you must all see who was the guy who spoilt the Pakistan team. Khalid Mehmood asked him to come in front of him but he didn’t do that.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan to become Pakistan’s batting coach on a permanent basis?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 624 ( 17.55 % ) Waqar Younis 89 ( 2.5 % ) Javed Miandad 164 ( 4.61 % ) Shahid Afridi 939 ( 26.41 % ) Imran Khan 889 ( 25.01 % ) Zaheer Abbas 41 ( 1.15 % ) Younis Khan 200 ( 5.63 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 233 ( 6.55 % ) Saeed Anwar 286 ( 8.05 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 15 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 75 ( 2.11 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 624 ( 17.55 % ) Waqar Younis 89 ( 2.5 % ) Javed Miandad 164 ( 4.61 % ) Shahid Afridi 939 ( 26.41 % ) Imran Khan 889 ( 25.01 % ) Zaheer Abbas 41 ( 1.15 % ) Younis Khan 200 ( 5.63 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 233 ( 6.55 % ) Saeed Anwar 286 ( 8.05 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 15 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 75 ( 2.11 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...