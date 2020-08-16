Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Irfan has admitted that he is worried the “hype around” India and Pakistan matches will decrease in the future since the two arch-rivals don’t play each other very often.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Irfan noted that people want to see India and Pakistan play regularly and called for politics and cricket to be separated from each other.

“Playing against India is always a fascinating experience because people want you to do well in these matches,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “Especially in World Cups, fans want us to win against India even if we don’t win the mega event.

“Politics and cricket should be kept separate because [a] lack of Indo-Pak matches would reduce the hype around it in the future.”

