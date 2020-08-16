Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Irfan believes that Babar Azam is “one of [the] best in the world”.

Azam has been in excellent form over the last 12 months and made 69 in the first innings of the first Test against England in Manchester.

He also scored 47 in the ongoing second Test in Southampton.

Addressing the comparison between Azam and India captain Virat Kohli, Irfan noted that Azam has “performed in all conditions”, while Kohli has “struggled overseas” at times.

However, Irfan made it clear that the Indian skipper is a “world-class batsman”.

“Babar Azam is a really good player and one of [the] best in the world,” Irfan told Cricket Pakistan. “He backs himself to perform, which is one of the reasons behind his success.

“Babar has performed in all conditions, meanwhile Kohli has sometimes struggled overseas. Although, Kohli is a world-class batsman as well.”

