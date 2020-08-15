Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan revealed that batting coach Younis Khan told him to change his batting stance.

Going into more details, Rizwan said that Younis advised him to “hold the bat a little higher”.

The 28-year-old made the revelation after scoring 60 not out on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton, which was curtailed due to rain and bad light.

Rizwan’s 60 came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

“I have changed my batting stance a bit, Younis Khan has told me to hold the bat a little higher. This slight change was discussed with Misbah as well because we have seaming conditions,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“But I only did that when I was looking for runs at the latter part of the day as before I was playing in a compact manner. Younis Khan told me to do this during one of the breaks today.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Rizwan reveals if he demanded to bat at a specific number

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 86 ( 16.2 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 12 ( 2.26 % ) Shane Warne 6 ( 1.13 % ) Brian Lara 48 ( 9.04 % ) Ricky Ponting 15 ( 2.82 % ) Viv Richards 49 ( 9.23 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 2.82 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 22 ( 4.14 % ) Wasim Akram 254 ( 47.83 % ) Glenn McGrath 9 ( 1.69 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.82 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 86 ( 16.2 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 12 ( 2.26 % ) Shane Warne 6 ( 1.13 % ) Brian Lara 48 ( 9.04 % ) Ricky Ponting 15 ( 2.82 % ) Viv Richards 49 ( 9.23 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 2.82 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 22 ( 4.14 % ) Wasim Akram 254 ( 47.83 % ) Glenn McGrath 9 ( 1.69 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 2.82 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...