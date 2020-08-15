Michael Atherton reveals which Pakistan player is fearless

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is fearless and “looks like a battler”.

Atherton’s praise comes after Rizwan fought valiantly on the second day of the second Test against England in Southampton, which was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Rizwan scored an unbeaten 60, which came off 116 balls and included five boundaries. As a result of it, Pakistan finished on 223/9.

Atherton noted that Rizwan was “not afraid to play some shots when needed”, but was smart enough to control “his aggression in the early stages of his innings”.

Mike Atherton "Rizwan looks like a battler, somebody who you want in your corner in a tight situation & I thought he played very well. He’s not afraid to play some shots when needed, but he also tempered his aggression in the early stages of his innings" #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 15, 2020

Mike Atherton "Mohammad Rizwan also kept wicket beautifully at Old Trafford and really outshone England’s keeper Jos Buttler up there in very different conditions, standing up to the spinners and standing up to Mohammad Abbas" #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 15, 2020

“Rizwan looks like a battler, somebody who you want in your corner in a tight situation and I thought he played very well. He’s not afraid to play some shots when needed, but he also tempered his aggression in the early stages of his innings,” Atherton was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Atherton also praised Rizwan for the way he kept in the first Test in Manchester and was particularly impressed with the fact that he stood up to the stumps when keeping against Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas.

“Mohammad Rizwan also kept wicket beautifully at Old Trafford and really outshone England’s keeper Jos Buttler up there in very different conditions, standing up to the spinners and standing up to Mohammad Abbas,” Atherton said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Michael Vaughan reveals which player will be in the Pakistan team for a long time

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 174 ( 14.85 % ) Babar Azam 729 ( 62.2 % ) Steve Smith 43 ( 3.67 % ) Ben Stokes 156 ( 13.31 % ) Kane Williamson 17 ( 1.45 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 10 ( 0.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.68 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.19 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 174 ( 14.85 % ) Babar Azam 729 ( 62.2 % ) Steve Smith 43 ( 3.67 % ) Ben Stokes 156 ( 13.31 % ) Kane Williamson 17 ( 1.45 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.43 % ) Rohit Sharma 10 ( 0.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 8 ( 0.68 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 1.19 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...