Hasan Ali reveals which Pakistan legend was one of his heroes growing up

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has revealed that legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar was one of his heroes growing up.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Hasan’s comments about Akhtar comes when he was wishing the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ happy birthday.

To one of my hero growing up happy birthday legend @shoaib100mph bhai 🇵🇰 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 13, 2020

“To one of my heroes growing up, happy birthday legend Shoaib Akhtar,” Hasan said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 411 ( 18.27 % ) Waqar Younis 72 ( 3.2 % ) Javed Miandad 120 ( 5.33 % ) Shahid Afridi 610 ( 27.11 % ) Imran Khan 548 ( 24.36 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.11 % ) Younis Khan 111 ( 4.93 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 105 ( 4.67 % ) Saeed Anwar 181 ( 8.04 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 10 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 57 ( 2.53 % ) Back

