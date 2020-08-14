Why is Pakistan opener Abid Ali extremely upset with himself?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Abid Ali has admitted that he is really upset with himself for failing to score a century on the opening day of the second Test against England in Southampton.
Abid scored 60, which came off 111 balls and included seven boundaries, as Pakistan finished on 126/5 during a rain-affected first day.
Even though Abid performed the best out of all the other Pakistan batsmen, the 32-year-old is kicking himself for failing to reach triple figures after surpassing his half-century.
“I know I could have converted my 60 into a big score today, but unfortunately, I edged the ball to the slips,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “In the first match also, I threw away my wicket due to my mistakes and I can only apologize for that and hope to [overcome] my weaknesses in the next innings.”
