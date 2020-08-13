Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that there is a chance veteran seamer Sohail Khan could play in the second Test against England.

Sohail enjoyed a lot of success in the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan held in Derby as he took a five-for in both games.

However, even though he hasn’t played Test cricket since December 2016, Waqar said “no one is being ignored”.

“We have 29 players and there are T20 players here also, and any player can be asked to play – so of course that is totally on (possibility of Sohail Khan playing) and no one is being ignored,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Sohail, 36, has taken 27 wickets in nine Test matches at an average of 41.66.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

