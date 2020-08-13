Waqar Younis called which Pakistan player a ‘match-winner’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has called spinner Yasir Shah a “match-winner and an attacking bowler”.

Waqar’s comments come after Yasir took eight wickets in the first Test against England in Manchester.

Yasir nearly led Pakistan to victory with his impressive performance with the ball, but his efforts went in vain as England triumphed by three wickets.

Nonetheless, Waqar was extremely impressed with the 34-year-old’s grit and determination.

“He is a match-winner and an attacking bowler, likes to be involved in the game all the time which is apparent from his batting, his bowling and his aggressive approach,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We are very lucky to have him, he’s won Pakistan heaps of games and his record speaks for itself.

“Unfortunately, he couldn’t finish the game, although the pitch was tailor-made for him. He could have bowled out England but that’s the way cricket goes – sometimes it comes your way, sometimes it doesn’t but we have full faith in him that he will deliver in the coming games.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 111 ( 15.4 % ) Babar Azam 421 ( 58.39 % ) Steve Smith 29 ( 4.02 % ) Ben Stokes 107 ( 14.84 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 1.66 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 0.83 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.42 % ) Rohit Sharma 8 ( 1.11 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.69 % ) Kagiso Rabada 8 ( 1.11 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 11 ( 1.53 % )

