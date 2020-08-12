Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has thanked the fans for their constant support and urged them to keep backing the team.

Misbah’s comments come after Pakistan lost the first Test against England in Manchester by three wickets.

While the loss would have been a tough pill to swallow since Pakistan seemed to be on course for victory at one point, Misbah vowed that the national team will do everything possible to bounce back and win the two remaining Tests.

“My message to the fans is that you have given us excellent support from back home so far and we thank you for that. Please keep supporting Pakistan and we will do our best to come back in this series, which I really believe this team is capable of doing,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton, while the third Test will be held at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 393 ( 18.13 % ) Waqar Younis 70 ( 3.23 % ) Javed Miandad 112 ( 5.17 % ) Shahid Afridi 593 ( 27.35 % ) Imran Khan 532 ( 24.54 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.15 % ) Younis Khan 107 ( 4.94 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 102 ( 4.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 170 ( 7.84 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 2.54 % ) Back

