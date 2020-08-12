Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
England opener Dom Sibley has admitted that Pakistan’s bowling attack will continue to be a major threat during the ongoing Test series.
Even though England won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets, Pakistan were intially on top and looked on course for victory.
While Sibley doesn’t expect the pitch in Southampton to offer the Pakistan bowlers as much support as the one in Manchester, he noted that his side will have “to be at our best to be able to cope with them”.
“It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of wicket we’ve got in Southampton… the conditions at Manchester were more suitable to their attack than what they might get here,” Sibley was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“They showed they have an impressive attack. They’ve got all the variety and the skills so we’ll have to be at our best to be able to cope with them.”
The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.
2 thoughts on “Dom Sibley reveals which Pakistan players are a major threat”
Well written. I am actually expecting Sibley to perform better. I get Alastair Cook kind of vibe watching him bat.
He’s good, but he has to raise his strike-rate going forward.