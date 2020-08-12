Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes that Waqar Younis is a better bowler than him.

Akhtar said that Waqar should be picked “over me any day”.

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

As for Akhtar, he represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

I dont know what others think. @waqyounis99 over me any day man! https://t.co/KIoVse9Sti — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 10, 2020

“I don’t know what others think. Waqar Younis over me any day man!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 358 ( 17.61 % ) Waqar Younis 67 ( 3.3 % ) Javed Miandad 101 ( 4.97 % ) Shahid Afridi 562 ( 27.64 % ) Imran Khan 503 ( 24.74 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.23 % ) Younis Khan 99 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 98 ( 4.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 161 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 50 ( 2.46 % )

