Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised the national team to put their loss behind them and “gear up, run in and fight back” in the second Test against England.
Pakistan lost the first Test in Manchester by three wickets despite being in an advantageous position.
However, Akhtar wants Pakistan not to dwell on the loss and focus on the remaining two Tests, which will both be held in Southampton.
Time to leave the 1st Test behind. Gear up, run in and fight back! #TestCricket #PakvsEng #fightback pic.twitter.com/cC4Yc3n0Wq
The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday.
