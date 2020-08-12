Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised the national team to put their loss behind them and “gear up, run in and fight back” in the second Test against England.

Pakistan lost the first Test in Manchester by three wickets despite being in an advantageous position.

However, Akhtar wants Pakistan not to dwell on the loss and focus on the remaining two Tests, which will both be held in Southampton.

“Time to leave the 1st Test behind. Gear up, run in and fight back!” Akhtar said on Twitter.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 358 ( 17.61 % ) Waqar Younis 67 ( 3.3 % ) Javed Miandad 101 ( 4.97 % ) Shahid Afridi 562 ( 27.64 % ) Imran Khan 503 ( 24.74 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.23 % ) Younis Khan 99 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 98 ( 4.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 161 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 50 ( 2.46 % ) Back

