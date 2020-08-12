Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes Umar Akmal should be banned for life.
This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) after Akmal’s ban was reduced from three years to 18 months.
Akmal was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Latif urged the PCB to take a tougher stance on corruption and called for life bans to be imposed on players as it will end up having a deterring effect.
Zero tolerance is “0” no 3 months 6 months , 1-2-3 years or five years banned .. life banned full stop 🛑
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) August 11, 2020
“Zero tolerance is ‘0’, no 3 months [or] 6 months, 1-2-3 years or five years banned… life ban full stop,” Latif said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif names the two “greatest ever” bowlers Pakistan produced