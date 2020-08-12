Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan should stick with Mohammad Rizwan for the second Test against England.

Hogg’s comments come after there has been a lot of debate about whether Sarfaraz Ahmed should be in the side instead of Rizwan.

In the first Test, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, Rizwan did well behind the stumps, but struggled with the bat as he scored 9 and 27.

As for Sarfaraz, he was seen bringing shoes and water on the field for his teammates.

Nonetheless, Hogg thinks Rizwan should be retained as he is concerned about Sarfaraz’s batting average in his last few innings.

I will always try to favour the older player (Bias), but in this case I feel Rizwan deserves another opportunity. Sarfaraz averages 25 in his last 11 innings which is a concern. #ENGvPAK #Cricket https://t.co/BA0KbpsS7w — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 10, 2020

“I will always try to favour the older player (bias), but in this case I feel Rizwan deserves another opportunity. Sarfaraz averages 25 in his last 11 innings which is a concern,” Hogg said on Twitter.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar thinks he is a better bowler than Waqar Younis?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...