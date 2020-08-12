Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan should stick with Mohammad Rizwan for the second Test against England.
Hogg’s comments come after there has been a lot of debate about whether Sarfaraz Ahmed should be in the side instead of Rizwan.
In the first Test, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, Rizwan did well behind the stumps, but struggled with the bat as he scored 9 and 27.
As for Sarfaraz, he was seen bringing shoes and water on the field for his teammates.
Nonetheless, Hogg thinks Rizwan should be retained as he is concerned about Sarfaraz’s batting average in his last few innings.
I will always try to favour the older player (Bias), but in this case I feel Rizwan deserves another opportunity. Sarfaraz averages 25 in his last 11 innings which is a concern. #ENGvPAK #Cricket https://t.co/BA0KbpsS7w
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 10, 2020
The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.
