Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Azhar Ali has dismissed the idea that the Test captaincy has had a negative impact on his batting.

Azhar has struggled to have an impact in overseas Tests as in his last 12 innings, he has only been able to muster 139 runs.

He continued this disappointing trend in the first Test against England, where he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and 18 runs in the second innings.

But, the 35-year-old made it clear that when he is batting, he doesn’t think about the captaincy and vice versa.

“When I bat, I’m not thinking about the captaincy, whether or not I’m out of form,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “And when I’m captain, I don’t think about my batting at all.”

Pakistan lost the first Test by three wickets.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sack Azhar Ali as captain if we lose the Test series, Pakistan legend says

Coming Soon Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! No! Results Vote Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 9 ( 69.23 % ) No! 4 ( 30.77 % ) Back

Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 9 ( 69.23 % ) No! 4 ( 30.77 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...