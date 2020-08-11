Sack Azhar Ali as captain if we lose the Test series, Pakistan legend says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has said that Test captain Azhar Ali should be sacked if the national team lose the ongoing Test series against England.
Akram was highly critical of Azhar’s captaincy after Pakistan lost the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.
Should the team lose again and if Azhar doesn’t perform well with the bat, Akram said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look into who can succeed him as captain.
In the first Test, Azhar scored a duck in the first innings and followed that up with 18 runs in the second innings.
“If we win the remaining Test matches he should continue as captain. It depends on his performance. Obviously, if we don’t win and he doesn’t perform then [the] Pakistan Cricket Board have to look for someone else,” Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.
