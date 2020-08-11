Sack Azhar Ali as captain if we lose the Test series, Pakistan legend says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has said that Test captain Azhar Ali should be sacked if the national team lose the ongoing Test series against England.

Akram was highly critical of Azhar’s captaincy after Pakistan lost the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.

Should the team lose again and if Azhar doesn’t perform well with the bat, Akram said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look into who can succeed him as captain.

In the first Test, Azhar scored a duck in the first innings and followed that up with 18 runs in the second innings.

“If we win the remaining Test matches he should continue as captain. It depends on his performance. Obviously, if we don’t win and he doesn’t perform then [the] Pakistan Cricket Board have to look for someone else,” Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram urges Pakistan to pick which player for the 2nd Test?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 358 ( 17.61 % ) Waqar Younis 67 ( 3.3 % ) Javed Miandad 101 ( 4.97 % ) Shahid Afridi 562 ( 27.64 % ) Imran Khan 503 ( 24.74 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.23 % ) Younis Khan 99 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 98 ( 4.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 161 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 50 ( 2.46 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 358 ( 17.61 % ) Waqar Younis 67 ( 3.3 % ) Javed Miandad 101 ( 4.97 % ) Shahid Afridi 562 ( 27.64 % ) Imran Khan 503 ( 24.74 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.23 % ) Younis Khan 99 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 98 ( 4.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 161 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 50 ( 2.46 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...