Ramiz Raja reveals which Pakistan player needs to retire from Test cricket

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed needs to retire from Test cricket.

Sarfaraz hasn’t played for Pakistan since being sacked as captain back in October last year.

While he has been picked for the ongoing tour of England, he was not included in the playing XI for the first Test in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets.

During that match, Sarfaraz was seen bringing shoes and water onto the field for his teammates.

Given how Sarfaraz went from being captain to warming the bench, Ramiz feels that the 33-year-old should have quit Test cricket when he was stripped of the captaincy.

“Sarfaraz should have taken retirement from Test cricket after captaincy. He should have focused more on white-ball cricket in which he has the potential to do well,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“For me, you better take retirement gracefully after captaincy. Because from captaining a side to sitting on the bench is not an easy task for a player, especially for a player like Sarfaraz who has represented Pakistan in all three formats.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

