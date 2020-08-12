Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed believes that England know the weakness of Test captain Azhar Ali.
Aaqib’s comments come after Azhar failed to impress in the first Test against England in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets despite being in an advantageous position.
Azhar was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and only made 18 in the second innings.
“England bowlers, Pakistan coaching staff and Azhar himself knows his weakness. England bowlers are trying to bowl full into the wicket to Azhar, in order to trap him leg before wicket,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.
“Pakistan coaching staff should have worked with Azhar on this aspect in the training camp before the Test series. Azhar can also bring some changes into his game. He can stand outside the crease or have a more open stance.”
The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.
