Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed believes that England know the weakness of Test captain Azhar Ali.

Aaqib’s comments come after Azhar failed to impress in the first Test against England in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets despite being in an advantageous position.

Azhar was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and only made 18 in the second innings.

“England bowlers, Pakistan coaching staff and Azhar himself knows his weakness. England bowlers are trying to bowl full into the wicket to Azhar, in order to trap him leg before wicket,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

“Pakistan coaching staff should have worked with Azhar on this aspect in the training camp before the Test series. Azhar can also bring some changes into his game. He can stand outside the crease or have a more open stance.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player wants Naseem Shah to be dropped for the 2nd Test?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 358 ( 17.61 % ) Waqar Younis 67 ( 3.3 % ) Javed Miandad 101 ( 4.97 % ) Shahid Afridi 562 ( 27.64 % ) Imran Khan 503 ( 24.74 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.23 % ) Younis Khan 99 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 98 ( 4.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 161 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 50 ( 2.46 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 358 ( 17.61 % ) Waqar Younis 67 ( 3.3 % ) Javed Miandad 101 ( 4.97 % ) Shahid Afridi 562 ( 27.64 % ) Imran Khan 503 ( 24.74 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.23 % ) Younis Khan 99 ( 4.87 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 98 ( 4.82 % ) Saeed Anwar 161 ( 7.92 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.44 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 50 ( 2.46 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...