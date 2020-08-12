Aaqib Javed reveals which young player Pakistan must persist with

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed has urged Pakistan to persist with spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Shadab fared well in the first Test against England in Manchester as he made scores of 45 and 15, and took two wickets.

Aaqib noted that Shadab “is himself not focused towards the longer format”, but Pakistan have to keep picking him in order to boost his confidence.

“Shadab didn’t bowl a lot with the red ball last season. He is himself not focused towards the longer format. However, now since Pakistan have played him, he needs to be given confidence as they don’t have any other option,” Aaqib told Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 90 ( 15.85 % ) Babar Azam 346 ( 60.92 % ) Steve Smith 22 ( 3.87 % ) Ben Stokes 61 ( 10.74 % ) Kane Williamson 12 ( 2.11 % ) Rashid Khan 6 ( 1.06 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.53 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.23 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 5 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.58 % )

