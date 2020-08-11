Wasim Akram urges Pakistan to pick which player for the 2nd Test?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has called for veteran batsman Fawad Alam to be picked for the second Test against England.

Akram’s comments come after Pakistan lost the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in November 2009, was part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and first Test against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of those matches.

Like Akram, many people have called for Fawad to feature in the Test series against England, especially after his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“In the next match, you won’t find a turning wicket. You will play with one spinner and you will have to play with an extra batsman,” Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “If I was the captain, I would include Fawad Alam in the middle order.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

