Pakistan confirm their tour of New Zealand will go ahead

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan has confirmed that they will be touring New Zealand despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said.

On Monday, New Zealand announced that it had gone 100 days without a locally transmitted case of the coronavirus.

Despite this, Pakistan will have to be quarantined upon arriving in New Zealand, but the details of that will be announced later.

In addition to Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies have also confirmed that they will be touring New Zealand.

“I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they’re confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh, so (there will be) 37 days of international cricket,” White was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In regards to the quarantine measures, White said that it is likely to be similar to the bio-secure bubble that has been adopted in England.

“We’re working through that with the government agencies at the moment, a similar concept… the agencies have been really supportive, the government’s been fantastic,” he added.

