Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif wants rising star Haider Ali to be picked for the second and third Tests against England.

Latif’s comments come after Pakistan lost the first Test against England in Manchester by three wickets.

Haider has yet to make his international debut, but Latif feels his “time to play is now”. If the 19-year-old isn’t selected, Latif noted that Pakistan “will waste one year of his career”.

“Haider Ali is missing from this team. His time to play is now and if he doesn’t play, you will waste one year of his career,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We are waiting for Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to retire before including Haider Ali but by then it will be too late.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

