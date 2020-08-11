Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram noted that Pakistan have to ensure the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah bowl “18-20 overs each innings” in Test matches.

In the first Test against England, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, Afridi bowled 18 overs in the first innings and Naseem 16.

As for the second innings, they bowled 15.1 overs and 13 overs respectively.

However, Akram feels that “no matter the situation”, Afridi and Naseem should be bowling close to 20 overs since they are 20 and 17 years old respectively.

“Pakistan cricket is all about flair, unpredictability and attacking cricket. We’re not county bowlers who are just going to come and bowl line and length all day long,” Akram told Sky Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“We’ve got a 17-year-old (Naseem), who bowls 90mph, a 20-year-old (Shaheen Afridi), who is around 88mph, and they should be bowling a lot more overs – 18-20 overs each innings, no matter the situation.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 294 ( 17.29 % ) Waqar Younis 62 ( 3.65 % ) Javed Miandad 70 ( 4.12 % ) Shahid Afridi 474 ( 27.88 % ) Imran Khan 445 ( 26.18 % ) Zaheer Abbas 20 ( 1.18 % ) Younis Khan 77 ( 4.53 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 81 ( 4.76 % ) Saeed Anwar 127 ( 7.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 7 ( 0.41 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 43 ( 2.53 % ) Back

