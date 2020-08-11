Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that it is “vital” for head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and the rest of the team management to boost the morale of the national team ahead of the second Test against England.

Inzamam noted that the players’ morale will be low following their three-wicket loss in the first Test in Manchester.

Pakistan looked to be on track for victory, but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes denied them the opportunity to go 1-0 up in the series with their match-winning scores of 75 and 84 not out respectively.

Inzamam added that Misbah and the team management need to focus on the positives in the first Test rather than the negatives.

“The role of the team management is vital after such a defeat because the players’ morale will be down. They need to talk about the positives, like scoring 300 plus runs and the first innings lead, rather than focusing on the negatives,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “You can’t blame the captain every time” – Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali slams his critics

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 81 ( 16.56 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 10 ( 2.04 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 1.02 % ) Brian Lara 41 ( 8.38 % ) Ricky Ponting 13 ( 2.66 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.61 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 3.07 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.29 % ) Wasim Akram 233 ( 47.65 % ) Glenn McGrath 8 ( 1.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 3.07 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 81 ( 16.56 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 10 ( 2.04 % ) Shane Warne 5 ( 1.02 % ) Brian Lara 41 ( 8.38 % ) Ricky Ponting 13 ( 2.66 % ) Viv Richards 47 ( 9.61 % ) Jacques Kallis 15 ( 3.07 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 21 ( 4.29 % ) Wasim Akram 233 ( 47.65 % ) Glenn McGrath 8 ( 1.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 15 ( 3.07 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...