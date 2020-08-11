Inzamam reveals why he is extremely disappointed with the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq admitted that he was very disappointed with the way in which the national team lost the first Test against England.

Going into more details, Inzamam noted that Pakistan’s body language took a turn for the worse after they were skittled out for 169 in their second innings.

This in turn harmed their bowling when England were chasing 277 to win as despite being in an advantageous position, Pakistan allowed England to get over the line and go 1-0 up in the series.

Despite feeling that Pakistan should have won the first Test, Inzamam believes that Azhar Ali’s side is better than England and still has the ability to emerge victorious in the remaining two Tests.

“I think [the] Pakistan team is better than England and we should have won the first Test. It’s very disappointing but I believe Pakistan can still win the series,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“When you are going through a tough phase, the team’s body language should not change. This was clearly the case in the first Test because Pakistan players seemed under pressure after the second innings batting collapse on the third day.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 74 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 286 ( 59.96 % ) Steve Smith 18 ( 3.77 % ) Ben Stokes 54 ( 11.32 % ) Kane Williamson 11 ( 2.31 % ) Rashid Khan 4 ( 0.84 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.63 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.47 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 4 ( 0.84 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.47 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.89 % ) Back

