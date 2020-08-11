Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies seamer Ian Bishop has admitted that Pakistan star Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli remind him a lot of Sachin Tendulkar.

Bishop noted that the comparison is based on the way in which Azam and Kohli play in “straight lines”.

The 52-year-old, who is a well-known commentator, also revealed that Tendulkar was the best batsman he ever bowled to.

“Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, who in terms of the straight lines, you remember Sachin Tendulkar,” Bishop told former Zimbabwe fast bowler Pommie Mbangwa during an Instagram live session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “There’s a reason why I think he [Tendulkar] was the best batsman I bowled to as he always played in the straight lines and these two guys (Kohli and Azam) present that.”

Azam had a decent showing in the first Test against England in Manchester as he made scores of 69 and 5. Despite his efforts with the bat, Pakistan lost by three wickets.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

