Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that up and coming batsman Haider Ali “will become an excellent Test player”.

Latif has called for Haider to be picked for the second and third Tests against England after Pakistan lost the first Test by three wickets.

In addition to seeing a bright future in the longest format for the uncapped 19-year-old, Latif also feels that Haider will feature in the upcoming T20 series against England, which begins on August 28.

Haider enjoyed a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year as he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

“Now that we have seen his performance in [the] PSL, we will only look to play him in white-ball formats. I think he will play in T20Is against England but I believe it will be better to establish him as a Test player first,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I firmly believe that Haider will become an excellent Test player and will eventually go on to cement his place in all formats.”

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

