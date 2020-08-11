Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq heaped praise on the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, spinner Yasir Shah and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for their performances in the first Test against England.

Afridi took two wickets in the match, while Naseem and Yasir claimed two and eight wickets respectively.

As for Rizwan, he did well behind the stumps.

“The bowling was also excellent. It’s a young seam attack, apart from Mohammad Abbas, and both Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah did really well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Yasir Shah bowled well in both innings and it’s great to see him back in such good form after a period of struggle. Those are positive signs for us.

“We fielded well, which was another plus, and Mohammad Rizwan was outstanding behind the stumps.”

Despite all the strong performances, Pakistan could not emerge victorious as they lost the first Test by three wickets.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

