Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Ex-Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that because of Babar Azam, the fab four has now become the fab five.
The fab four consists of India captain Virat Kohli, Australia batsman Steve Smith, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England leader Joe Root.
However, given how well Azam has done in all formats of the game lately, many people believe that he deserves to be in the same class as those batsmen.
In the ongoing first Test against England in Manchester, Azam excelled in the first innings as he scored a fantastic 69, which came off 106 balls and included 11 boundaries.
Definitely 👍🏻 fab 5🤚🏽🇵🇰 completes with @babarazam258 https://t.co/uPHbGdo92a
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 5, 2020
“Definitely fab 5 [completed] with Babar Azam,” Faisal said on Twitter.
Pakistan finished day three on 137/8, which gives them a 244-run lead.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan bowler was the “fastest ever”