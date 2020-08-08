Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that because of Babar Azam, the fab four has now become the fab five.

The fab four consists of India captain Virat Kohli, Australia batsman Steve Smith, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England leader Joe Root.

However, given how well Azam has done in all formats of the game lately, many people believe that he deserves to be in the same class as those batsmen.

In the ongoing first Test against England in Manchester, Azam excelled in the first innings as he scored a fantastic 69, which came off 106 balls and included 11 boundaries.

“Definitely fab 5 [completed] with Babar Azam,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Pakistan finished day three on 137/8, which gives them a 244-run lead.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 70 ( 15.28 % ) Babar Azam 276 ( 60.26 % ) Steve Smith 18 ( 3.93 % ) Ben Stokes 50 ( 10.92 % ) Kane Williamson 10 ( 2.18 % ) Rashid Khan 4 ( 0.87 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.66 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 4 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.53 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.97 % ) Back

