Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed should feel humiliated and demand to be in the playing XI for the Test series against England.

Faisal’s comments come after Sarfaraz brought shoes and water on the field when Pakistan were batting in the ongoing first Test in Manchester.

Disappointed to see Sarfaraz going from captain to doing such duties, Faisal urged the 33-year-old to tell the team management not to pick him in the 16-man squad if he won’t be part of the playing XI.

This is humiliation for @SarfarazA_54 he should speak up and tell the management to play in X1 if not playing than Dont keep him in 16!! https://t.co/LjPJAHOQoZ — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 6, 2020

“This is humiliation for Sarfaraz Ahmed. He should speak up and tell the management to [let him] play in [the] XI, if [he is] not playing, [then] don’t keep him in [the] 16!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Pakistan finished day three on 137/8, which gives them a 244-run lead.

