Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former batsman Faisal Iqbal has said that Pakistan will welcome England with open arms if they decide to tour the country.

This comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said that he was hopeful England would play a T20 series prior to their scheduled visit in 2022.

With England head coach Chris Silverwood showing excitement towards the prospect of a tour, Faisal noted that it will be one of the biggest series Pakistan will have held in a long time, especially as England haven’t played in the country since 2005-06.

“Great news we will look forward to [welcoming] you guys,” Faisal said on Twitter.

With Pakistan having travelled to England in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of rumours flying around about a reciprocal tour taking place.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 70 ( 15.28 % ) Babar Azam 276 ( 60.26 % ) Steve Smith 18 ( 3.93 % ) Ben Stokes 50 ( 10.92 % ) Kane Williamson 10 ( 2.18 % ) Rashid Khan 4 ( 0.87 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.66 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 4 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.53 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.97 % )

