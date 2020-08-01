Rashid Latif reveals which Pakistan bowler was the ‘fastest ever’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said that Shoaib Akhtar was Pakistan’s “fastest ever” bowler.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at a blistering 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Latif made the comments on Twitter, while also saying that Waqar Younis bowled as quick as South Africa legend Allan Donald, with their bowling speed hovering between 150 to 155 kph.

@shoaib100mph fastest ever , @waqyounis99 and @wasimakramlive at Rawalpindi test against Australia 1994 quickest speed to @WaughSR #stevewaugh . Donald and Waqar same pace 150-155 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) July 31, 2020

“Shoaib Akhtar fastest ever, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram at Rawalpindi Test against Australia 1994 quickest speed to Steve Waugh. Donald and Waqar same pace 150-155 [kph],” Latif said.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

