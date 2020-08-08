Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on opening batsman Shan Masood for his career-best knock in the first Test against England.
Masood scored a career-best 156 in the first innings, which came off 319 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.
Akhtar was highly impressed with Masood’s century, especially as it came “in tough conditions”.
Well done @shani_official . Congratulations on a memorable century in tough conditions. #PakvsEng #OldTrafford #Manchester
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 6, 2020
“Well done Shan Masood. Congratulations on a memorable century in tough conditions,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.
ALSO CHECK OUT: The fab four has become the fab five because of Babar Azam, Pakistan batsman says