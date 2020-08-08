Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on which Pakistan player?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on opening batsman Shan Masood for his career-best knock in the first Test against England.

Masood scored a career-best 156 in the first innings, which came off 319 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.

Akhtar was highly impressed with Masood’s century, especially as it came “in tough conditions”.

“Well done Shan Masood. Congratulations on a memorable century in tough conditions,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.

