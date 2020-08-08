Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has admitted that he has been really impressed with opener Shan Masood, batsman Babar Azam and spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Yousuf’s comments come after the trio all performed well in the ongoing first Test against England in Manchester.

Masood scored a career-best 156 in the first innings, which came off 319 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.

Azam, meanwhile, made 69, which came off 106 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

As for Shadab, he struck 45 and followed that up with two wickets in England’s first innings.

Shan's patience,Baber's class,Shadab's confidence brought Pakistan's total to 326,and what a brilliant bowling performance by our fast bowlers,Pakistan have a good chance to win this game,our prayers are with the team. — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) August 7, 2020

“Shan’s patience, Babar’s class, Shadab’s confidence brought Pakistan’s total to 326, and what a brilliant bowling performance by our fast bowlers. Pakistan have a good chance to win this game, our prayers are with the team,” Yousuf said on Twitter.

Pakistan set England a target of 277 to win on the fourth day.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The fab four has become the fab five because of Babar Azam, Pakistan batsman says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 70 ( 15.28 % ) Babar Azam 276 ( 60.26 % ) Steve Smith 18 ( 3.93 % ) Ben Stokes 50 ( 10.92 % ) Kane Williamson 10 ( 2.18 % ) Rashid Khan 4 ( 0.87 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.66 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 4 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.53 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.97 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 70 ( 15.28 % ) Babar Azam 276 ( 60.26 % ) Steve Smith 18 ( 3.93 % ) Ben Stokes 50 ( 10.92 % ) Kane Williamson 10 ( 2.18 % ) Rashid Khan 4 ( 0.87 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.66 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 4 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.53 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.97 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...