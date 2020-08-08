Ramiz reveals which Pakistan player went from being an ‘ugly duckling to a graceful swan’

Posted on by
Ramiz Raja said Shan Masood went from being an ugly duckling to a graceful swan Pakistan cricket

Ramiz Raja: “Shan Masood, from ugly duckling to a graceful swan, what a knock”

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said that opening batsman Shan Masood went from being an “ugly duckling to a graceful swan”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Masood scored a career-best 156 in the first Test against England, which came off 319 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.

“Shan Masood, from ugly duckling to a graceful swan, what a knock!” Ramiz said on Twitter.

Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.

ALSO CHECK OUT:  The fab four has become the fab five because of Babar Azam, Pakistan batsman says

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply