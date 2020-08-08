Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said that opening batsman Shan Masood went from being an “ugly duckling to a graceful swan”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Masood scored a career-best 156 in the first Test against England, which came off 319 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.

Shan Masood, from ugly duckling to a graceful swan, what a knock! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 6, 2020

Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.

