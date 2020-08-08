Image courtesy of: Ary Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said that opening batsman Shan Masood went from being an “ugly duckling to a graceful swan”.
Ramiz’s comments come after Masood scored a career-best 156 in the first Test against England, which came off 319 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.
Shan Masood, from ugly duckling to a graceful swan, what a knock!
“Shan Masood, from ugly duckling to a graceful swan, what a knock!” Ramiz said on Twitter.
Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.
