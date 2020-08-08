Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas must be “up there amongst the best, in percentage terms, in making the batsman play”.

Ramiz’s praise for Abbas comes after the 30-year-old took two wickets in England’s first innings in the ongoing first Test in Manchester.

Abbas trapped Dom Sibley lbw for eight runs before bowling an absolute peach of a delivery to clean bowl Ben Stokes for a duck.

“I don’t have the numbers for Abbas as such stats are probably handled by Hawk Eye technology, but surely he would be up there amongst the best, in percentage terms, in making the batsman play. Outstanding attribute!” Ramiz said on Twitter.

Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.

