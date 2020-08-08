Which player called Pakistan legend Javed Miandad ‘the king’?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called legendary cricketer Javed Miandad “the king”.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

“The king Javed Miandad during his usual business!” Faisal said on Twitter.

