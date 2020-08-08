Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former head coach Mickey Arthur predicted that Pakistan will win the first Test against England in Manchester by 30 runs.
This comes after Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.
Pakistan will have to bowl well to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, but Arthur is backing them to get the job done.
Pakistan by about 30 runs! https://t.co/utcejWXWFM
— Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 8, 2020
“Pakistan by about 30 runs!” Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, said on Twitter.
