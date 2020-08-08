Mickey Arthur predicts Pakistan will win 1st Test against England by 30 runs

Posted on by
Mickey Arthur predicts Pakistan will win 1st Test against England by 30 runs cricket

Mickey Arthur: “Pakistan by about 30 runs”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former head coach Mickey Arthur predicted that Pakistan will win the first Test against England in Manchester by 30 runs.

This comes after Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.

Pakistan will have to bowl well to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, but Arthur is backing them to get the job done.

“Pakistan by about 30 runs!” Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT:  The fab four has become the fab five because of Babar Azam, Pakistan batsman says

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply