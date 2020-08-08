Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former head coach Mickey Arthur predicted that Pakistan will win the first Test against England in Manchester by 30 runs.

This comes after Pakistan set England a target of 277 runs to win on the fourth day.

Pakistan will have to bowl well to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, but Arthur is backing them to get the job done.

Pakistan by about 30 runs! https://t.co/utcejWXWFM — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) August 8, 2020

“Pakistan by about 30 runs!” Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The fab four has become the fab five because of Babar Azam, Pakistan batsman says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 70 ( 15.28 % ) Babar Azam 276 ( 60.26 % ) Steve Smith 18 ( 3.93 % ) Ben Stokes 50 ( 10.92 % ) Kane Williamson 10 ( 2.18 % ) Rashid Khan 4 ( 0.87 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.66 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 4 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.53 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.97 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 70 ( 15.28 % ) Babar Azam 276 ( 60.26 % ) Steve Smith 18 ( 3.93 % ) Ben Stokes 50 ( 10.92 % ) Kane Williamson 10 ( 2.18 % ) Rashid Khan 4 ( 0.87 % ) Pat Cummins 3 ( 0.66 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 4 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 7 ( 1.53 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 1.97 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...